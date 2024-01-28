Climate activists threw soup on the Mona Lisa painting, the most famous painting in the world which, at the Louvre, in Paris, is protected by armored glass. The activists of “Riposte Alimentaire” justified the action with the desire to promote in particular “the right to a healthy and sustainable diet”. The famous work of Leonardo da Vinci, a destination for thousands of tourists every year, has been under a display case since 2005 but has already been the subject of vandalism several times; in May 2022, for example, he was 'targeted' with a cream cake.

The two women, filmed during their action which lasted almost two minutes, threw an orange soup and also quickly slipped under the barriers that protect the painting. «What is more important? Art or the right to a healthy and lasting diet? Our agricultural system is sick,” one of the activists shouted. «There are people who are destroying the Earth. All artists, think of the Earth. That's why I did it. Think about the planet” The launch of the soup is presented as “the beginning of a civil resistance campaign, which brings with it a clear request, beneficial for all: social security for sustainable nutrition”. After the incident, very quickly, the museum evacuated the room where the painting is located and started the cleaning operation.