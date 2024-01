Activists throw soup into the glass of the Mona Lisa painting. | Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Riposte Alimentaire

This Sunday (28), two climate activists threw soup at “Mona Lisa”, a masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci exhibited at the Louvre, in Paris, whose original screen is protected by a sheet of glass installed in 2005.

The two women, who were filmed during the action that lasted almost two minutes, claiming to be members of the “Riposte Alimentaire” group, threw the orange soup and quickly passed under the wooden barriers that surround the painting.

“What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and lasting food? Our agricultural system is sick,” shouted one of the activists in French, while raising her fist. Quickly, employees at the Louvre, the most visited museum on the planet, put up black panels to prevent the public from filming the scene. The room housing Da Vinci's masterpiece was evacuated to begin cleaning tasks.

The Mona Lisa, considered the most famous painting in the world, was recently the target of another symbolic attack when in May 2022 a pie was thrown at her. This Sunday's action coincides with the revolt of French farmers, who for days blocked hundreds of kilometers of roads to demand better wages, fewer environmental regulations and more protectionism.