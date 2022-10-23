DV Sunday, 23 October 2022, 18:21



Two activists from the German climate protection protest group Last Generation attacked a painting by French Impressionist painter Claude Monet on Sunday by throwing mashed potatoes at the work at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, south of Berlin.

The work, belonging to the series Les Meules (The Haystacks) by Monet (1889-1891), was sprayed with a viscous mass, as explained by the museum’s spokeswoman, Carolin Stranz. The responsible group has assured that it is mashed potatoes. Specialized personnel are already working to examine possible damage to the frame.

Four people participated in the action, including two activists who threw the viscous mass and glued themselves to the ground. The group posted a video of the attack on Twitter and claimed it was mashed potatoes. In addition, the organization demands the political class to take effective measures to limit climate change.

Just over a week ago, activists threw tomato soup at Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s painting ‘The Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery in London. The frame was slightly damaged in the attack.

The painting from the series ‘The Haystacks’ belongs to the permanent exhibition of the Barberini Museum, coming from the collection of its founder, the multimillionaire Hasso Plattner. The Police have limited themselves to confirming that there is an operation underway in the museum.