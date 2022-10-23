Two activists from the German climate protection protest group Last Generation attacked a painting by French Impressionist painter Claude Monet on Sunday by throwing a viscous, yellowish substance at it at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, southwest of Berlin. The group itself has recognized and publicized the action on social networks, where it has ensured that it is mashed potatoes. The painting, belonging to the series Les Meules (the haystacks) by Monet (1889-1891) has not suffered any damage according to a first conservation analysis, a museum spokeswoman has assured EL PAÍS. He was protected by glass.

The group has posted a video of the attack on Twitter in which it demands that the political class take action to fight the climate crisis. After throwing the substance, the two activists have glued themselves to the wall, next to the painting. The museum hopes to exhibit the piece again next Wednesday, added the spokeswoman. Two other people participated in the action in addition to the two activists who launched the alleged mashed potato and who were arrested shortly after, according to a police spokesman. They are charged with property damage.

Ortrud Westheider, director of the Barberini Museum, says she feels very “relieved” that the painting has not suffered any damage. “While I understand the urgent concern of activists in the face of climate catastrophe, I am shocked by the means by which they are trying to give weight to their demands,” she said in a statement. “In the works of the Impressionists we see the intense artistic engagement with nature. The many landscape paintings in the Hasso Plattner Collection can inspire visitors to reflect and question their relationship with the environment,” she added. The painting, from 1890, belongs to the permanent exhibition of the Barberini Museum and comes from the collection of its founder, the billionaire Hasso Plattner.

Just over a week ago, activists threw tomato soup at Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s painting Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. The frame was slightly damaged in the attack. As in the case of the Monet in Germany, the work was protected by glass.

The activists, a man and a woman dressed in black and with orange reflective vests, assure in the video after launching the yellowish substance that “people are dying of hunger and cold.” “We are in a climate catastrophe. And the only thing you’re afraid of is tomato soup and mashed potatoes in a box. Do you know what I’m afraid of? That scientists say that in 2050 we will not be able to feed our families. Will this mashed potato make you listen? The painting will be worth nothing when we have to fight over food”, the woman shouts while the security personnel observe them and, apparently, notify the Police.

The Last Generation group has been organizing various protests for several months alongside famous works of art to draw the attention of society and politicians to the climate crisis. In August two of its activists latched onto a work by Lucas Cranach the Elder in the Berlin Pinacoteca. They have also done so with a work by the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael, known as sistine madonna, which is exhibited in Dresden. In both cases the hands were glued to the frame of the paintings. This group of young activists is part of the international network A22, which defines its actions as “peaceful” and “civil resistance” to demand measures from the rulers in the face of the imminent climate catastrophe.

