Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) threaten to block the A12 in The Hague every day from Saturday 9 September. The climate action group says it will not stop the daily blockades until the government abolishes all subsidies to the fossil industry. As with previous actions, the upcoming blockade is banned by Jan van Zanen, mayor of The Hague.

