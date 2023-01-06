Radical climate activists tried their hand at hunger strikes. They stuck to famous paintings. They tried to disrupt a classical music concert. They confronted lawmakers trying to enter Parliament. They even desecrated an official city Christmas tree in Berlin.

But their protest became impossible to ignore only when they plunged into rush-hour traffic and stuck to the streets of Berlin and Munich, causing huge traffic jams and angering drivers.

With their actions, carried out with increasing frequency as the end of 2022 drew near, they have attracted enormous attention in a country where cars are king. But they have also united almost everyone in Berlin politics, and much of the public, against him.

They have become a target for the conservatives and an embarrassment to the ruling Green Party, which has much to do within the political system with the same goals. And his tactics have sparked debate in the wider environmental movement about what borders on overkill in pursuit of climate goals.

The response from the protesters, who are the German chapter of an environmental group called Last Generation, is that the climate crisis warrants drastic action. Founded in 2021, the group is now well-funded and has since grown to include a few hundred active members.

Their immediate demands — things like ending food waste, imposing strict speed limits to reduce emissions, and subsidizing train travel — may seem bland, but their message is urgent: the world is in a climate emergency, and the lives of habit is not an option.

“They combine really easy-to-implement claims with a critique of the system,” said Daniel Saldivia Gonzatti, who studies protests at the WZB Center for Social Sciences in Berlin. “It is effective”.

And infuriating. Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative opposition, called Last Generation a criminal organization.

But for the members of the Last Generation, extreme action is the answer to inaction. “The government has ignored more than a million people on the streets in Germany alone, and the government is ignoring the scientists,” said Carla Rochel, a 20-year-old member of Última Generación, referring to Fridays for Future, a series of peaceful protests that peaked before the pandemic. “That’s why we decided to go out and simply not disappear anymore.”

The Bild newspaper has called protesters stopping traffic “climate pirates”. In Bavaria, several members of the Última Generación were remanded for days and personal electronic devices were confiscated by prosecutors as they investigated whether the group is a “criminal gang”.

On a recent wet weekday morning, six Next Generation protesters walked into a crosswalk on a busy street leading to historic Potsdamer Platz and unfurled banners. Each began to stick a hand to the wet pavement. The drivers began to honk their horns and try to get them to turn around on the road. Within minutes the police arrived and tried to remove the protesters. Since the pavement was wet, officers managed to remove four of them to the sidewalk. Two more could not be moved and a special unit had to be dispatched to dissolve the glue.

Some believe that their form of activism is not productive.

“It bothers me,” said Renate Künast, a Green Party stalwart and former federal minister. Democracy is a process, she said, and even in her position she cannot let the climate dominate conversations in Parliament.

The activists reached a new level of infamy in November when a cyclist in Berlin died after being crushed by a cement mixer during one of the traffic jams caused by the group. “Now, at the latest, we must say goodbye to the fairy tale of harmless protest,” said the president of a powerful police union at the time.

“If climate policy doesn’t change, the future I’m personally heading to is much more uncertain than anything I’m doing here,” said Irma Trommer, 26, who participated in a December roadblock in Berlin, referring to the possibility of violence from frustrated drivers and having a criminal record. “My hope is that by showing that I am willing to risk doing these actions, it will show how threatening the global situation is for people my age,” she said, rubbing her hand, which a police officer yanked off the road before she could. the glue would have set.

By: CHRISTOPHER F. SCHUETZE