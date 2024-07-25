A notice board showing cancelled flights at Frankfurt Airport, Germany | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN/Archive

Frankfurt airport, considered the busiest in Germany, had to suspend more than 100 flights this Thursday (25) after climate activists invaded the runway.

In total, eight people were arrested for involvement in the protest. The group Last Generation took over the organization of the event.

“The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal is a threat to our existence,” the environmental movement wrote in X.

An airport spokesman said air traffic was halted for two hours before the first runway was reopened at around 7 a.m. local time (2:02 a.m. Brasília time). A second runway was reopened later and a third was about to be reactivated.

At least 140 flights were canceled due to the protest on Thursday. The incident comes a day after a similar protest at another airport in the country, Cologne/Bonn, where activists were arrested for trespassing after clinging to the runway.

Last Generation threatened to hold new protests in other parts of the country during the week.