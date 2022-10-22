Home page World

Activists from the group Extinction Rebellion have glued themselves to luxury sports cars in Paris. Two days earlier there were similar protests in Wolfsburg at VW. arrests followed.

Paris – Climate activists kneel in front of red luxury sports cars, their hands taped to the hoods. This is the picture presented to visitors to the Mondial de l’Auto auto show in Paris on Friday evening. The group Extiction Rebellion had started a protest at the fair. A video was published on Twitter.

Paris: Extiction Rebellion protests at auto show – activists stick to luxury sports cars

Eleven activists took part in the protest, according to the group on Twitter. As the video shows, some of the activists glued themselves to red luxury cars, while others held up banners and shouted slogans.

The activists denounced “an polluting industry that is trying to whitewash its image with the help of ‘green’ vehicles, but continues to promote the private car as the means of transport of the future,” the climate protection movement said. She called for an end to the promotion of individual car ownership and for improvements in public transport. According to the group, eleven people were arrested.

In France, climate activists from another group were carried off the streets in Paris in the summer. They protested in front of the International Monetary Fund office.

Protest action at VW: Related group protested two days stuck in the car dealership

A similar campaign has been running at VW in Wolfsburg since October 19. Activists from the Scientist Rebellion group had taped themselves to the floor in the Porsche Pavilion at Volkswagen’s Autostadt in a bid to look for their own Information on Twitter to speak to CEO Oliver Blume. They want the Porsche CEO to stand behind a speed limit. They also protested against the CO₂ emissions of the German car industry and their contribution to climate change. Some of the activists also went on a hunger strike.

After a while, VW switched off the light in the showroom. On Friday, October 21, the activists were taken away by the police and reported welt.de.

Extiction Rebellion: Again and again the international protest group organizes adhesive actions

Again and again there are protest actions by climate activists, in which the members of the groups stick together in protest. In early September, Extinction Rebellion activists glued themselves to the Speaker’s chair. The group Extinction Rebellion has existed in its form since 2018. According to the group, they are rebelling against the extinction of plants, animals and habitats due to climate change with actions of “civil disobedience”. (chd)