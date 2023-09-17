Home page World

Caroline Schäfer

The “Last Generation” announces climate protests in Berlin – this time apparently “permanently”. In the event of another action, several members are arrested.

Update from September 17th, 12:47 p.m.: “It starts tomorrow: We are here, there are many of us and we are staying,” announced the climate protection movement “Last Generation” on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). The activists want to continue the “indefinite” climate strike in Berlin. There was already a foretaste of the blockades and protests in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The Berlin landmark was sprayed with paint.

In a video, a climate activist called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take action. Until then, the “Last Generation” would continue to protest. “We will only end our protest once the change has been initiated,” it said. The police were on site with around 40 emergency services, a spokesman said. 13 arrests were reported. Now an investigation is underway for damage to property that is harmful to the public.

First report from September 17th, 11:59 a.m.: Berlin – Members of the climate movement “Last Generation” say they have started an “indefinite” climate strike in Berlin. The group has been causing protests in the capital since September 13th. “Hundreds of people have been protesting in Berlin since September 13th to trigger a turning point,” the website said. Now the activists have caused a stir again.

Members of the climate protection group Last Generation sprayed the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin with orange paint. © Paul Zinken/dpa

“Last Generation” in Berlin: Brandenburg Gate sprayed with paint

Members of the group sprayed the Brandenburg Gate with orange paint on Sunday (September 17th). As a police spokesman announced this morning, all six pillars were affected. The emergency services are on site, it said. Some participants were arrested. In the past months The activists of the “Last Generation” were repeatedly threatened with prison sentences.

Images on social media showed the area in front of the pillars being cordoned off. According to “Last Generation”, prepared fire extinguishers were used for the protest. At the same time, paint was spilled on Pariser Platz in front of the Berlin landmark.

“Last Generation” sprays paint on the Brandenburg Gate: “It’s time”

Some people later walked through the paint stains on the ground and left glowing footprints on the square. “The protest makes it clear: It is time for a political change: away from fossil fuels – towards fairness,” said the climate movement.

Also in the portal’s webcam weather.com, which is aimed directly at the Berlin landmark, the orange columns can be seen. Despite announced protests, support for “last generation” climate demonstrations appears to be declining. (kas/dpa)