From: Romina Kunze

Protests against mining plans planned by the government have been going on in Panama for weeks. A fatal incident occurred during a road blockade; two environmental activists were shot dead. © Arnulfo Franco/dpa

Environmental activists have been protesting against planned mining in Panama for weeks. A road blockade escalated and a 77-year-old shot two activists.

Chame / Munich – A scene that has often been seen on the streets in Germany, but also elsewhere: Angry citizens and climate activists face each other at a road blockade and engage in a verbal battle. There are more and more frequent outbreaks of violence against the demonstrators; they are sometimes spat on or have eggs thrown at them.

In Panama, such a situation has now escalated completely; an angry driver argued heatedly with the protesters. Then he pulled out a gun – and shot two demonstrators in cold blood.

Angry drivers and activists discuss for minutes – then shots are fired

According to the local police, the suspected shooter is Panamanian news platform Newsroom Panama about a 77-year-old with dual citizenship. In addition to the Panamanian passport, the man also has US citizenship.

Several videos online show the frightening incident at a roadblock on the Panamericana (Panamanian expressway). The recordings show the man – according to local information a professor and lawyer – getting out of his vehicle and calmly walking towards the demonstrators. He was not visibly carrying a weapon at this point. He starts a discussion with the demonstrators and still seems quite composed.

Exasperated, the 77-year-old suddenly reached into his trouser pocket and pulled out a handgun. Both sides are still discussing while the driver waves his pistol in his hand, partly pointing it at the activists and removing a demonstration banner. The angry driver and the demonstrators seem to exchange ideas for minutes. Then a bang is heard, followed by screaming. The man pulls the trigger and apparently deliberately shoots two activists.

Population in Panama in turmoil: That’s what’s behind the protests by environmental activists

According to local media, one of the two victims died on site, the other later died from his injuries in hospital. It is said to have been an educator and the husband of a teacher who, like many other people, had demonstrated against a controversial mining law.

For weeks there have been protests and sometimes violent riots against the state’s plans in Panama. On October 20, the government signed an agreement granting a Canadian company the right to mine copper and other mineral resources for at least $375 million annually for at least 20 years. The demonstrators criticize that the contract is to the detriment of their own population and fear environmental pollution and drinking water contamination.

According to domestic business associations, the demonstrations and roadblocks set up across the country have led to daily losses of up to $80 million. Schools across the country had to remain closed and around 150,000 medical appointments could not be attended.

The suspected gunman has already been noticed once

The alleged shooter was arrested by the police on site and taken away. He is charged with homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. Possessing and carrying a handgun is not prohibited in Panama, but this requires a permit. According to the Foreign Office Weapons are widespread in Panama and are increasingly being used illegally.

The 77-year-old is said to have become conspicuous in the past. According to information from the Picture He was arrested in 2005 during a raid on an apartment in the country’s capital, Panama City. This was also said to have been a violation of the applicable weapons law, but the allegations were dropped.

