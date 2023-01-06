Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Bona Hyun

At the FDP Epiphany Meeting in 2023, climate activists yelled down Lindner during his speech. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa/aal.photo/imago

The FDP Epiphany Meeting 2023 is intended to initiate a turnaround. Climate activists shout down party leader Lindner. The news ticker.

The FDP comes together for the Epiphany 2023 in Stuttgart.

Climate activists roar down FDP leader Lindner with protest chants.

FDP General Secretary Djir-Sarai welcomes delivery of tanks to Ukraine.

At the epiphany meeting, FDP country chief Theurer spoke out in favor of the continued operation of the nuclear power plants.

Update from January 6th at 12:39 p.m.: Unexpected guests at the Epiphany meeting: FDP boss During his speech, Lindner was greeted by protest chants climate activists interrupted. The activists have gained access to the Stuttgart Opera with banners and disrupted the traditional Epiphany rally of the liberals. They rose from their seats on the gallery, sang “We shall overcome” and unfurled banners. One bore the inscription “Climate collapse = economic collapse”. On the other stand: “Better not to rule than wrongly. So speed limit immediately.” Lindner reacted with biting humor and advised the activists to stick to the opera – then they could climate glue at least not hinder anyone else.

FDP Epiphany Meeting 2023: Liberals come together for the political start of the year

The FDP met today, Friday, January 6, 2023, for their traditional Epiphany meeting. FDP leader Christian Lindner wants to initiate a turnaround for the super election year 2023 at the political start of the year. In addition to Lindner, the participants and speakers included Judith Skudelny, member of the federal executive board and general secretary of the FDP Baden-Württemberg, FDP state leader Michael Theurer and general secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai as well as Sebastian Czaja, top candidate of the FDP Berlin.

At the Epiphany meeting in 2023, FDP party leader Lindner advocates fracking and tank deliveries

Even before the Epiphany meeting of the FDP, the delivery of tanks and the lifetime of the nuclear power plants were topics. Before the rally, Lindner spoke out in favor of extending the lifetime of the nuclear power plants. During his speech at the Epiphany meeting, Lindner was open to blue hydrogen and the fracking method in Germany with regard to controversial energy supply measures.

In addition, Lindner wants to expand international cooperation with Allies and wishes for closer international cooperation with regard to supporting the Ukraine at war with Russia. Although Lindner welcomes the delivery of the armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, “such a decision should be made more quickly among the allies,” said Lindner. In addition, the party leader wants to advance a “new China strategy”. The Chinese market should not be left to others, as China is of considerable importance to Germany.

FDP Epiphany Meeting 2023: Lindner calls for an annual “educational billion” for young people

Investing in educational opportunities for young people must not be neglected by the Liberals either. The party leader has also spoken out in favor of investing billions in education. Although the budgetary leeway is narrow, Lindner replies: “You can save everywhere, but not on the educational opportunities of young people and adults.” Lindner calls for an additional education billion.

FDP Epiphany Meeting 2023: The traditional start of the year for the Liberals will take place on January 6th. © Uli Deck/Bernd Weißbrod/dpa/Montage

Epiphany meeting 2023: FDP country chief Michael Theurer supports Lindne’s push for nuclear power plant operation

Update from January 06, 2023 at 11:44 am: FDP country chief Michael Theurer speaks out at the epiphany meeting for the continued operation of the nuclear power plants. Baden-Württemberg is interested in safe power generation. According to Theurer, the energy crisis makes it necessary to give more thought to nuclear fusion, shale gas reserves and lifespan extensions. The nuclear power plants should not be shut down.

Before the Epiphany meeting of the FDP: Hamburg’s citizenship deputy is confident

Update from January 06, 2023 at 06:23: Before the FDP Epiphany meeting in 2023, the Hamburg parliamentarian Anna-Elisabeth von Treuenfels-Frowein (FDP) was confident. “I think the Free Democrats will be successful in the state elections this year,” said Treuenfels-Frowein kreiszeitung.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The FDP, under the leadership of party leader Christian Lindner, has already achieved a lot in the past year. In addition, the FDP is also well staffed, according to the Liberal.

The FDP Epiphany Meeting 2023 is taking place today. Hamburg’s parliamentarian Anna-Elisabeth von Treuenfels-Frowein is confident. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Meanwhile, the Young Liberals are calling for the Leopard 2 battle tank to be handed over before the Epiphany meeting. Members of the FDP youth organization also spoke out in favor of expanding the announced delivery of Marder infantry fighting vehicles into a “comprehensive change of course”. “Whoever wants a timely end to this war must give Ukraine what it needs to win this war,” she said German Press Agency (dpa) the federal chairman of the Julis, Franziska Brandmann, on Friday.

First report from January 05, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.: Stuttgart – The FDP’s Epiphany meeting in 2023 could be decisive for the party. Last year there were electoral defeats – the mood is tense. The Liberals focus on fracking lifetime of nuclear power plants and tax cuts. Just before the Epiphany meeting FDP politicians make clear demands on party chairman Christian Lindner directed.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr advocates one Reduction of income and corporation tax due to the bad conditions of the economy in Germany. “I think it would be right to reduce income and corporation tax in order to help medium-sized companies get back on their feet after two crises,” Dürr said German press agency (dpa). Dürr supports party leader Christian Lindner, who campaigned for the complete abolition of the solidarity surcharge.

Epiphany meeting of the FDP: When and where does the traditional start of the year for the Liberals take place?

The Epiphany Meeting of the Free Democrats 2023 starts on January 6th, 2023 in the Stuttgart Opera House. The rally begins at 11:00 a.m. According to the Liberals, admission begins at 9:30 a.m. The FDP expects a large crowd, especially considering that the Epiphany meeting will take place again after two years.

Follow the FDP Epiphany meeting live: You can stream Christian Lindner’s speech here

The FDP Epiphany Meeting will also be broadcast in 2023. The Epiphany Meeting will be live streamed in full fdp.de as well as on YouTube and Facebook. But there could be a problem with the transmission of Lindner’s speech at the Epiphany meeting, as there seem to be internet problems. “We have a s*** internet here,” a party member recently commented on the situation when registering.

FDP Epiphany Meeting 2022: Party leader Christian Lindner squinted at the CDU and CSU

At the Epiphany meeting in 2022, FDP leader Lindner spoke out in favor of a rapprochement with the CDU and CSU. According to the FAZ, Lindner “has no interest in moving away from the CDU/CSU, on the contrary”. The question will be whether the CDU wants to hold the FDP up for any compromise in their government work or whether “a real talk about the future is possible” with them despite their opposition role. Will the Liberals also be interested in talking to the Union at the Epiphany meeting in 2023?

The FDP has met in Stuttgart since 1866 on Epiphany. The Epiphany meeting developed into an FDP event with increasing national political importance. The name of the Epiphany Meeting goes back to Epiphany, January 6th, when the liberals traditionally meet.