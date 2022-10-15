Home page World

Of: Ines Baur

Split

Two activists pour tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers © Screenshot Twitter/Damien Gayle

A work by Vincent van Gogh has been the target of an attack. Two women pour tomato soup on the picture “Sunflowers.”

LONDON – Two young women threw two cans of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s painting Sunflowers in a Vase hanging in the National Gallery in London around 11am on Friday. Then they taped themselves to the wall. The climate activists apparently belong to the group “Just Stop Oil” from Great Britain.

Sunflower painting damaged – “What is worth more, art or life?”

After the action, one of the women gave a short speech and explained the background of her action. “What’s worth more?” she asks the group. “Art or Life? Are you more interested in protecting a painting or protecting our planet and people?”

The group is calling on the UK government to stop investing in fossil fuels such as oil and gas. They also want to set an example against the rising cost of living in Great Britain with the campaign. “Millions of Britons will not even be able to afford to heat up a can of soup this winter.” The campaign went viral, for example via Twitter.

The Just Stop Oil! group are British climate activists. They want to hit politicians with civil disobedience and point out their issues. After the action, the London police arrested the two women for property damage and serious trespassing, the Metropolitan Police said.

More and more often and more vehemently, young people draw attention to the need for climate protection with campaigns. In Berlin, for example, they stuck to the street in the morning rush hour.

Tomato soup on a van Gogh painting – probably no major damage was done

Van Gogh painted the painting “Sunflowers” in August 1888 in Arles in southern France. It is one of the painter’s best-known works and has an estimated value of over $84 million (€86 million). It could have survived the “assassination” of the activists. Because the picture is protected behind glass.

Your opinion on this: Vote with us.