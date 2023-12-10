Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

In Italy, climate activists are once again drawing attention to themselves. With a color attack they protest against the “ridiculous progress” in environmental protection.

Venice – It was a rather unusual sight in Venice these days. The water in the lagoon city in northern Italy, which is popular with holidaymakers, has been colored green. There is no natural spectacle behind this – no, climate activists were at work here.

The water of the Grand Canal under the Rialto Bridge in Venice is colored bright green. © Extinction Rebellion Venice/dpa

Climate activists pour paint into Venice canals: “Call on government to act now”

Members of the group “Extinction Rebellion” lit up the famous Grand Canal green. On the Rialto Bridge there was a large banner with the words “COP28: While the government talks, we are hanging by a thread.” The activists rappelled down from the bridge over the city’s central canal on Saturday afternoon (December 9) and dumped dye into the water. The group announced this on Facebook, among other places.

A fluorescent dye was used, a non-toxic substance that is also used in tests on sewer networks. With their action they want to protest against the “ridiculous progress” made at the COP28 world climate conference in Dubai. “We know that our future is in danger and that nothing is being done to protect it,” say climate activists. “We call on the government to act now.” There was only a flood alarm in Venice in November. In contrast, a heat wave in Italy took on devastating proportions in the summer.

Venice’s canals green after climate action: Actions also in other cities in Italy

“In a few hours the waters will be as they were,” the activists assured. The incident also attracted some onlookers who gathered at Venice’s most famous building during the action. Occasionally gondoliers rowed past, taking photos of the green scenery with their cell phones. Just a few days ago, activists from the Italian “Last Generation” smeared St. Mark’s Basilica with brown paint.

There were also protests in other cities in Italy. “Extinction Rebellion” colored the Naviglio Grande in Milan, the oldest of the Navigli canals known in the metropolis, green. In Italy’s capital Rome, the activists targeted the Tiber Island. Around the island, the waters of the Tiber were also colored green. But the climate group also took actions in Turin and Bologna.

The defiling of monuments and works of art by climate activists in Italy should be punished harshly in the future. There are also repeated protests in Germany. The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin has already been daubed with paint twice. (kas/dpa)