Climate activists poured black dye into the historic Barcaccia fountain in Rome’s Spanish Steps today and unfurled a banner demanding to stop investing in fossil fuels.

The action dyed the water in the fountain black and took place this noon before the eyes of the thousands of tourists and residents who walked through this square, one of the monumental symbols of the Italian capital, and many of them reacted with boos

The dye is a charcoal-based liquid, according to local media reports. The activists, two men and one woman, belong to the group “Ultima Generazione” (Last Generation), which has vindicated the protest on its social networks, as it did in the past similar cons in other cities.

“It is absurd that you are scandalized by gestures like this when we are experiencing a drought emergency that puts agriculture, energy production… our own subsistence in crisis. And there are those responsible,” they wrote on Twitter.

The three have been detained by agents of the Carabineros (militarized police). The Barcaccia fountain, a boat-shaped symbol at the foot of the Spanish Steps, was built between 1626 and 1629 in travertine marble by Pietro Bernini, father of the famous Gian Lorenzo Bernini, who is believed to have collaborated in the works.

The police detain an activist from the environmental group. Photo: EFE/EPA/VINCENZO LIVIERI

The sculpture was ordered by Pope Urban VIII to distribute the water that came from the Vergine aqueduct throughout the city. The mayor of the Italian capital, Roberto Gualtieri, went to the place and denounced that “Throwing black liquid into the Barcaccia at the risk of destroying it is an absolutely wrong gesture that does not help the environment.”

To prevent the stone from absorbing the dye, the fountain was immediately emptied because travertine is porous and ran the risk of being stained, as he explained on his social networks.

It is not the first time that these activists have attacked heritage with actions like these. Last November they threw soup at a Van Gogh painting from a temporary exhibition in Rome and stained with paint the “The Finger” by Maurizio Cattelan in front of the Milan Stock Exchange or the equestrian sculpture of Vittorio Emanuele II in front of the Duomo or cathedral of that city.

On March 17, two other young people stained Palazzo Vecchio with orange paint of Florence, seat of the town hall, and were arrested by the mayor himself, Dario Nardella.

On the other hand, two activists are also being tried in the Vatican Court for damaging the base of this Laocoön sculpture with glue in a protest and could be sentenced to prison from one month to three years and a fine of about 3,000 euros.

