Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/24/2024 – 13:52

Actions have been reported in Germany, the UK, Norway, Spain and Finland. Environmentalists want to force a global phase-out of fossil fuels and have vowed to repeat their protests. Flights at Cologne/Bonn Airport (CGN) in western Germany were temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning (24/07) after climate activists glued themselves to the runway.

Similar incidents have occurred in at least four other European countries. At London’s Heathrow, nine activists from the group Just Stop Oil were detained. In Oslo, the airport was blocked by 12 protesters. Spain and Finland also saw protests.

At Cologne/Bonn airport, protesters cut a hole in a wire fence and used bicycles to reach the protest site. According to police, the perpetrators were three men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 55. They were detained but released after identification.

In Germany, the action was called for by the group Letzte Generation (Last Generation). The activists want to pressure the German government to draw up a binding international agreement to phase out fossil fuels globally by 2030.

A spokeswoman for Cologne/Bonn airport later said air traffic had resumed after several hours, with some delays and cancellations. The protesters will be charged with violating the Assembly Act, disturbing public order, dangerously interfering with air traffic and trespassing. German law provides for penalties of up to five years in prison for those who illegally enter airports.

Last Generation promises new protests

“Today was just the beginning. In the coming weeks, we will repeat this in Germany, in Europe and globally,” one of the activists, Ronja Kuenkler, told reporters. She declined to comment on whether the Paris Olympics, which open on July 26, would be affected.

The name of the environmental group formed in 2021 is a reference to its members’ belief that they are the last generation before the Earth reaches the irreversible point of climate collapse. In Germany, their protests have focused mainly on blocking roads and airport runways in order to affect transport policies.

av/ra (Reuters, dpa)