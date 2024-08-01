Die letzte Generation stated that activists had entered the grounds of Leipzig/Halle airport around midnight to demonstrate on the tarmac for an international agreement to phase out fossil fuels. The activists would not enter the runways in order to avoid endangering people.
Last week, climate activists of the last generation temporarily paralyzed flight operations at Germany’s largest airport in Frankfurt am Main and at Cologne/Bonn Airport.
#Climate #activists #runway #LeipzigHalle #Airport #cargo #operations #suspended
Leave a Reply