The photo of a blocked ambulance in Berlin went viral on Monday. Due to the many actions of climate activists who glued themselves to the asphalt, the ambulance got stuck in a traffic jam on the busy city highway B100.

Protest organization The Last Generation wrote that there was a ‘lie campaign’ because the ambulance would have been specially turned out for the climate stickers. It now appears that was not the case. Like the Berlin Fire Brigade on Twitter writesthe ambulance was ‘without reference to a demonstration on its way to a medical emergency in Schöneberg’.

With a large number of protest actions, the Last Generation group put pressure on politicians in Berlin on Monday and called for more decisiveness in the climate crisis. The police were present in the city area with about five hundred officers to remove or prevent blockades.

Police have arrested at least 200 people in 35 locations. More than 40 of them are still in custody. After the action, The Last Generation expressed harsh criticism of the Berlin police on Twitter. The accusation: “pain interventions” were used. The group also released a video showing a man being carried away by two screaming officers. See also 'In my situation, work does not pay'

The blockades started around 07:30. According to the traffic information center in Berlin, there were “massive traffic disruptions” and numerous traffic jams that could last up to two hours. There were also numerous delays and diversions in bus traffic. According to the police, a total of fifteen ambulances were affected by the actions.

