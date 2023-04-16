KLast generation climate activists in Italy face charges of forming a criminal organization. The accusation is directed against members of the “Ultima Generazione” in Padua in northern Italy, as a spokesman for the Digos police unit said on Saturday on request. Digos, which specializes in combating terrorism, has been investigating since a poster campaign by the Extinction Rebellion climate protection group in 2020. First, a suspect was searched, who is now one of the accused. Based on this, suspects were observed.

Their actions were aimed at impeding freedom of movement on the streets, defacing or soiling cultural assets, it said. In some cases, only police intervention prevented “violent incidents” by motorists in response to protests or more severe impacts on rush hour traffic. Digos did not say how many suspects were involved.

According to “La Repubblica”, the investigators justify the accusation of forming a criminal organization with the fact that acts of civil disobedience did not take place spontaneously, but were organized, discussed and weighed up by an internal hierarchy. The activists criticized in a statement that “five ordinary citizens” were accused of having formed a criminal organization. “Nonviolent citizens are treated as if they were Mafiosi,” it said. The authorities wanted to intimidate.

As in Germany, the protests in Italy, with which the activists want to draw attention to the threat of climate change, are controversial. A few days ago, the Italian government announced tougher action against climate activists if they made themselves punishable for vandalizing cultural assets.