Federal police operations are followed by inspections by state security – in Italy, the measures against climate adhesives have reached a new level.

Florence – In this country, that counts “Last generation” more and more followers and the protests mount. In Italy, comparable campaigns are not quite as ubiquitous. But even there they are attracting more and more attention – now even the state security is supposed to deal with this group.

Climate activists in Italy soil historic buildings – with consequences

Not least when a video of Florentine Mayor Dario Nardella went viral in April, climate activists made headlines in Italy. During an interview, Nardella stormed off and attacked protesters from Italy’s “Last Generation” who were spray-painting the famous Palace Vecchio.

Sticking actions to paralyze road traffic are comparatively rare in Italy. The offshoot of the “ultima generatione” seems to have focused on historical buildings and works of art to date – in addition to the palace in Florence, they daubed the Warhol artwork in Milan, among other things. A new law provides for fines of up to 60,000 euros for such contamination. As is now becoming apparent, the obligation to pay damages is only the beginning of impending sanctions.

criminal organization? State security checks climate activists in Italy

According to a recent dpa report, “Digos”, state police officers from the special unit for “terror and counter-extremism”, are investigating Italian members of the “last generation”. Activists have to expect charges accordingly, also reports La Republicca. According to the Italian daily, the accusation is that this is a criminal organization: civil protest actions are not organized spontaneously, but hierarchically with a fixed structure. According to dpa information, affected activists reject this accusation in a statement: “Non-violent citizens are treated as if they were mafiosi.” (Felina Wellner)