Passengers queue at the departure terminal of Cologne Bonn Airport in Cologne, Germany | Photo: EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH/Archive

Climate activism group Last Generation, involved in several protests in Europe, held a new demonstration at a German airport that resulted in the temporary suspension of flights, this Wednesday (24).

Protesters invaded the runway of the country’s sixth largest airport, Cologne/Bonn, breaking through the protective fence and sticking their own hands to the runway.

An airport spokesperson later told reporters that those involved in the action had been arrested.

A spokeswoman for Cologne/Bonn airport said later on Wednesday that air travel had resumed with some delays and cancellations.

She added that the protesters have been charged with a range of crimes, including dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing.

The group claimed responsibility for the act through its profile on the social network X. Last Generation is known for invasions like this to, according to them, pressure the German government and achieve an international agreement to abandon the use of coal, oil and gas by 2030.