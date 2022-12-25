Because of his high work ethic (and not because he has no one to celebrate Christmas with, he assured us) our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal even delivers us an article during the holidays that you won’t read anywhere else. As always, this article has been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

Even Sinterklaas’ competitor cannot escape the Word of the Year 2022: climate sticker. Armed with a tube of superglue, a group of activists glued themselves to Santa’s sleigh yesterday afternoon. It would no longer be of this time to make so many short flights in one evening, the climate activists believe. In addition, Santa Claus would be the figurehead of overconsumption.

“Did you know that a reindeer’s emissions during takeoff are seventeen times higher than at idle? Remember that Santa Claus has to visit more than 100 million homes. And what about the emissions from that entire toy factory? Then we are not even talking about the appalling conditions under which the Elves work,’ says activist Bente Groen.

For a while it seemed that the delivery of presents would be endangered by the action. Fortunately, Santa Claus was not to be caught for one hole. ‘At first I thought I would just use my Porsche 9-Elf, but it lacks some cargo space. That’s why I quickly made a call to rental company Hert, they still had eight reindeer and the latest model sled for me.’ So the party could still go on, although Santa takes the point that the activists make to heart. ‘I’m investigating whether I can use a Kerstla Semi next year.’

