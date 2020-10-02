Nineteen initiatives across France, plus one, as a bonus, in Mexico City: the day of action scheduled this Saturday, October 3 by several organizations promises to be one of the most important ever organized targeting air traffic. Deemed responsible for at least 2.4% of French greenhouse gas emissions (see box on page 21), exempt from any constraint under the Paris Agreement and from any tax at the scale of the Europe, it has long been in the crosshairs of climate justice activists. The approximately 7 billion euros granted to it in June by the government’s crisis exit plan, without any social or environmental requirements in return, have rekindled the flame. On July 10, Alternatiba and ANV (Non-violent action) -COP21 launched an appeal, published on the Reporterre site.

” Use public money to keep an industry incompatible with the preservation of dignified living conditions on Earth on a drip, that’s no ”, wrote the two organizations, specialists in civil disobedience actions – we owe them in particular the mowing of chairs in banks or the stalling of portraits of Emmanuel Macron in town halls. “Risking the future of all employees in the aeronautics sector is no”, they continued. Support, on the other hand, “The aeronautical workers, to organize with them and them the conversion of this industry towards low-carbon transport, it is a big yes”, they were still advancing. And to call on everyone, users and employees, to walk this October 3, “On airports”.

Here we are. In 19 places of the metropolis, marches, sometimes even “bike rulings”, are planned. The targets have been publicly stated by the two associations. In Clermont-Ferrand, Nantes, Paris or Nice, the initiatives should bring together at least several dozen people each time. Against low-cost flights to Tours, for the reconversion of air transport jobs in Bayonne, against the construction of a fourth terminal at Roissy or against the planned doubling of the reception capacities of Lille airport: each group s ‘is chosen a theme. On the other hand, the organizations did not succeed in convincing the workers’ unions to join them.

At a time when the crisis is threatening the entire aviation and aeronautics industry, the question of their revival is extremely sensitive. Especially since the state does not push any BM-N plan. B.