prorail angryClimate activists threatened the safety of the railway with an anti-coal action on Saturday. This was announced by rail manager ProRail. The demonstrators took pebbles from the roadbed, the stones on which the sleepers and rails rest, and built what they said was a monument. That is potentially life-threatening, according to ProRail.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
20:42
