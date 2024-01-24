Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Friedrich Merz's appearance is disrupted by the “Last Generation”. © X/Screenshot/@UprisingLastGen



CDU leader Merz is speaking at the “Green Week” trade fair when suddenly climate activists from the “Last Generation” disrupt his appearance and storm onto the stage.

Berlin – Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz was disrupted by climate activists at a discussion event at the Green Week agricultural trade fair in Berlin. The CDU leader was interrupted by shouts during his speech on Wednesday (January 24th). Activists with banners from the group “Last Generation” stood on the stage and were pushed away by stewards.

Merz appearance at “Green Week”: “Last Generation” activities disrupt speech

In a video published by the Union faction, Merz said afterwards that the action had been ended relatively quickly. The “yelling” doesn’t make any sense. He appealed to young people in a video on the short message service some obviously not interested.” However, Merz also drew a positive conclusion that the “very large number of participants” applauded “when I said, please let us have the discussion here in peace.”

The “Last Generation” explained that the campaign was intended to confront Merz with “his hypocritical positions on agricultural and climate policy”. Activists therefore shouted: “Away from fossil fuels – towards fairness”.

Merz shoots against “Last Generation”: “We don’t want to listen, we want to deliberately disrupt”

“You didn’t come here to listen, but rather to deliberately disrupt. That’s their intention,” Merz said, according to the magazine Focus during the activists' action. He went on to shoot against the group: “Every single tree binds more CO₂ than the screamers will ever save in CO₂ in their entire lives.”

During his visit to the trade fair, Merz made it clear that agriculture urgently needs support with less bureaucracy, more investment and new technologies. The CDU leader also met with the leaders of the farmers' association for talks. (bb/dpa)