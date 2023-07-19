Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Climate activists have spray-painted a 300 million euro yacht in Spain. The yacht is owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie.

Ibiza – The mega-yacht was in the port of Ibiza when climate activists from the group Futuro Vegetal daubed paint on it. Parts of the crew tried to evict the activists with water hoses. It’s not the group’s first action in recent days.

The group “Futuro Vegetal” daubed the yacht on Sunday, July 16th. The destination was the yacht “Kaos” owned by billionaire Nancy Walton Laurie. After the color attack, two men held up a sign with the words “You consume, others suffer” into the camera. The group shared their video recording on social media. They confirmed on Instagram and Twitter that the two activists responsible for defaming the yacht are being held by police.

“Futuro Vegetal” also said that “the current economic model is driving the world into the abyss. This only protects the privileges of the super-rich.” With the color attack on the mega yacht, the campaign “Private jets and yachts, the party is over” is now over. The value of the ship is estimated at 300 million euros. How high the repair costs are and what penalties the climate activists can expect is not yet known. A climate activist in Germany was recently sentenced to four months in prison. After the color attack, the “Kaos” set course for the Mediterranean.

“Futuro Vegetal” spray paint on private jet and Lamborghini

The attack on the “Kaos” was not the first attack by “Futuro Vegetal” in the past few days. A private jet was daubed with paint at Ibiza Airport on Friday. As a result, the climate activists, like the “last generation” in Germany, against whom the police union is demanding tougher action, even stuck to the machine. As the climate activists published on social media, they “brought all air traffic at Ibiza Airport to a standstill.” In addition, the “runway had to be closed for several hours.”

Climate activists from the group “Futuro Vegetal” daubed the “Kaos”, a 300 million euro yacht. © Twitter/Futuro Vegetal

A day after the attack on the private jet, it was again a green Lamborghini that was sprayed with red paint. As early as March 2023, members of the “Futuro Vegetal” teamed up with the group “Rebelion Cientifica” to smear the lower house of the Spanish parliament with red paint. They wanted to demonstrate against the government’s inaction on the climate emergency and the criminalization of the scientific and civic movement in this context.