From: Julian Mayr

Because members of the “Last Generation” blocked a highway, progress for drivers was slow. A driver is now asked to pay.

Vienna – At the end of November 2023, activists from the “Last Generation” blocked numerous streets in Austria. The result was traffic delays that sometimes lasted for hours. There was a kilometer-long traffic jam on the southern A2 motorway near the Austrian capital Vienna due to the sticking campaign by climate activists. In the middle of it all was Christoph S. (32), who received a penalty notice months later.

Climate activists cause traffic jams that last for hours – Austrian drivers should pay a fine

If road users find themselves in traffic jams on the way to work, doctor's appointments or other obligations as a result of the “Last Generation” protests, unpleasant situations can arise. It's not just climate activists who are stuck that have to expect penalties, but also drivers who become violent towards the protesters.

This was not the case with Christoph S. How today.at reported, the charioteer is said to have been on his way to an important business meeting in the city on the morning of November 20, 2023. Suddenly there was no progress on the highway due to the climate protests. “After several hours without drinking and without a reasonable opportunity to relieve oneself – which I personally see as coercion and torture – the traffic slowly started rolling again,” the 32-year-old told the Austrian daily newspaper.

At the end of November, climate protests caused kilometers of traffic jams on the A2 motorway towards Vienna. © Andreas Stroh/IMAGO

Christoph S. didn't reach his appointment on time. Months later, however, a reminder of that November morning came to the house with a little delay – in the form of a penalty notice. The Lower Austrian is supposed to pay 150 euros because he was said to have driven too slowly on the motorway on the day of the protest.

Drove too slowly “without any compelling reason” due to climate protest – Austrian receives penalty notice

“The driving speed is not the given […] circumstances […] “Because you drove your vehicle so slowly without any compelling reason that it hindered other traffic,” is the formal justification in the penalty order. The authority notes in brackets that the official act was caused by climate activists. However, Christoph S. will be asked to pay.

The 32-year-old reports that he can still remember it well today.atwhen, in the middle of the motorcade, he “slowly drove past the activists who were still stuck to the ground.” It was therefore “understandable” that the appropriate speed for the motorway section could not be maintained, says the Lower Austrian.

Figures from the Ministry of the Interior: almost 1,000 arrests in Austria since 2023

According to the group's announcement, there will no longer be any sticking activities on streets in Germany in the future. Here the “Last Generation” changes its strategy – in contrast to the Austrian faction. Just a few weeks ago, the protest group started further actions. As the Interior Ministry announced in a press release, 100 arrests were made in Vienna alone between the end of February and the beginning of March 2024. Since the beginning of 2023, however, there have been more than 900 arrests.

Those involved face severe penalties, according to the office of Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). Only recently a fine of 1,200 euros imposed by the Vienna State Police Directorate was confirmed by the State Administrative Court. The activist Sonja Windl, who also gained fame in Austria under the name “Climate Shakira”, was sentenced to a fine in Munich.