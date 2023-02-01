Home page World

Christoph Gschossmann

Activists of the “Last Generation” marched through a wedding fair as a “funeral procession”. © Twitter/Florian Funk

What is the best way to combat climate change? Some activists are calling for children to be avoided – and they did so through an action at a wedding fair.

Munich – The fact that climate activists stick to crossroads or airports to force politicians to act in the crisis is a well-known procedure of the “last generation”. But not only the traffic, also events are the place of action for the activists. An example comes from Aalen (Baden-Württemberg), where they used a wedding fair on Sunday (January 29, 2023) as an opportunity to draw attention to a certain aspect of the climate crisis. They did so in a sensational manner: dressed in black and equipped with children’s coffins and grave lights.

The activists dressed in mourning black immediately stood out from the white of the exhibitor stands. Her call: to draw attention to the future of children who are not yet born, who are the biggest victims of current climate policy. “We mourn the unborn children as victims of the climate crisis. We are the last generation that can still prevent this,” said activist Florian Funk on Twitter. Also the Swabian newspaper reported about it. The demonstrators in Aalen were asked to leave the exhibition center – they did so loudly Swabian Post peaceful.

“Birthstrike”: followers renounce their own children in favor of the climate

The activists follow the international movement “Birthstrike”, in German “birth strike”, which has many supporters, especially in Great Britain. In favor of the climate, they do without their own children. Fewer people mean less carbon emissions, according to the activists and the study they cite. In 2017, the University of Lund and the University of British Columbia published a study that found that not having children could save 58.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalents. By way of comparison, doing without a car results in only 2.4 tons per year. Not having a child is the most successful way to combat climate change.

However, there are also opponents of the study, such as authors Seth Wynes and Kimberly Nicholas. They do not assume that future generations will have a similar impact on the climate as the current ones. Another weakness of the study is the assumption that a person’s CO2 emissions remain the same throughout their lives. Federal Environment Agency expert Michael Bilharz is also a critic of the study. Otherwise, society would age, and other measures such as the coal phase-out could be implemented more quickly and efficiently, he told the BRQuark Magazine.(cgsc)

