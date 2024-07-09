Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

The last generation is using new methods of protest. Young people burned their certificates in front of Bellevue Palace – for more climate protection.

Berlin – Whether it’s sit-ins, paint or adhesive actions – climate activists are using different means to draw attention to the climate crisis. The last generation has now decided on a new method: activists burned their certificates, including high school diplomas.

Last generation: Climate activists set fire to documents in front of Bellevue Palace

The activists stood in a row on the lawn in front of Bellevue Palace and set fire to their certificates. The young people then fell down and remained lying there – a so-called “die-in” that is meant to symbolize the deadly consequences of climate change. The Last Generation shared pictures of the action on the platform X (formerly Twitter). According to the report, the activists were between the ages of 15 and 19.

“Peaceful resistance” instead of studying: Activists feel compelled to protest

With the action, they wanted to appeal to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to take tougher action against climate change. “This certificate represents opportunities that our government is blocking for me,” the activist group quoted 17-year-old Niklas H., who completed his high school diploma with an average grade of 1.0. At school, he learned how serious climate change is and that measures are needed. “My conscience forces me to take action instead of looking away. That’s why I’m not going to study now, but to offer peaceful resistance.”

Loud Picture The lost certificates were mainly copies. Three originals were set on fire, but certified copies were still available.

End after 15 minutes: Police broke up unannounced protest

The activists’ action was not registered. At the same time, the lawn in front of Bellevue Palace is considered a security area. “You have every right to demonstrate, but this is the wrong place,” said a police officer, according to Picture on site. “You can lie down here and tan your stomach, but demonstrating unannounced is not acceptable.”

Climate activists paralyze Munich Airport: The pictures of the action at the start of the holidays View photo gallery

Climate activists: Last generation demands more climate action from the government

With the various protest actions, the Last Generation wants to increase pressure on the federal government to introduce stricter climate protection measures. Their demands can be read on their website. Such as the phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030. A political change is needed that must be socially just, they say. At the same time, the goal formulated in the Paris Climate Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. EU countries are still far from this.

The actions of the Last Generation have also been met with criticism in society and politics – especially street blockades and sticker campaigns. Many activists have already been taken into police custody, charged and even convicted. The group in Germany has now said goodbye to sticker campaigns. (hk)