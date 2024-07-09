Home page World

Climate protest in front of Bellevue Palace: Climate activists burn their own certificates. © Screenshot X/@AufstandLastGen

The last generation is using new forms of protest: activists set fire to their certificates in front of Bellevue Palace – a call for increased climate protection.

Berlin – Drawing attention to the climate crisis – that is the goal of climate activists and they use various methods to do so. Among other things, sit-ins, paint or adhesive actions. Last generation have now used a new tactic: they burned their school certificates, including high school diplomas.

Climate activists: Last generation sets fire to their own testimonies

The activists gathered on the lawn in front of Bellevue Palace in Berlin, where they set their certificates on fire. Afterwards, the young people lay down on the ground and remained in this position – a so-called “die-in”, which deadly consequences of climate change Pictures of the action were shared on the platform X (formerly Twitter). According to the group, the participants were young people aged between 15 and 19.

Protest actions: Activists are forced to engage in “peaceful resistance” instead of studying

With this action, they wanted to call on Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to take more decisive action against climate change. “This certificate represents opportunities that our government is blocking for me,” said 17-year-old Niklas H., who completed his high school diploma with an average grade of 1.0. At school, he learned how serious climate change is and that urgent measures are required. “My conscience forces me to take action instead of looking away. That’s why I’m not going to study now, but to offer peaceful resistance.”

Loud Picture The documents burned were mainly copies. Three originals were also burned, but certified copies still exist.

Police end action: Protest broken up due to lack of registration

The action was not registered and took place in the security area in front of Bellevue Palace. “You have every right to demonstrate, but this is the wrong place,” said a police officer, according to Picture on site. “You can lie down here and tan your stomach, but demonstrating unannounced is not acceptable.”

Last generation: Climate activists demand more action against climate change

With their various protest actions, the Last Generation wants to increase pressure on the federal government to take stricter climate protection measures. Their demands can be read on their website, including the phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030. A political change that must be socially just is necessary. The goal formulated in the Paris Climate Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still a long way off.

The actions of the last generation are being criticized in society and politics, especially the street blockades and the sticker campaigns. Many Activists have already been taken into police custodyaccused and convicted. The group has now given up on sticky-stick campaigns in Germany. (hk)