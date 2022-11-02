Shortly after 8 this morning, peak time on a weekday, some Last Generation activists sat down in the middle of the road on the Grande Raccordo Anulare in Rome, near Selva Candida. The protest to raise awareness of climate change has been going on for months in the same way: a group of volunteers walk to the highway, invade the roadways and block the passage to motorists by displaying some banners such as “No Gas, No Coal”, in this case. A long queue of cars formed in front of the group, largely made up of people heading to work. Tensions are inevitable, with motorists stuck forcibly dragging the demonstrators away in an attempt to make room, as shown by a video of theAGTW agency.

Some of them explained that they had been kicked, and the agents of the State Police also intervened on the Gra. An activist explained: “I was scared, I did not expect such a violent response, even being kicked, also because some of them had small children in their arms. We do not like being here, if the picture were different we would gladly do without it, but the emergency conditions we are facing require us to do so. Blocking the roads and unleashing people’s discontent is very risky, it scares us so much, but at the same time we are there and we will be there, because it is the only thing we have to do to save the planet ”.

“We are here again to block the Gra, because we see no other solution for the climate emergency we are experiencing – the activists said during the demonstration – The October UN report tells us that we will not be able to keep below the ‘1.5 degrees centigrade. We use our bodies to spread this message, that in a few years no one will go to work if we continue in this way. Sorry for the inconvenience, but we don’t really see any other solution than this one. We are in an emergency and the answers should be immediate ”.