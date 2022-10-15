Dozens of climate activists from Extinction Rebellion blocked the A12 near The Hague on Saturday afternoon. The Municipality of The Hague calls the situation created by the demonstrators “life-threatening for the demonstrators themselves and other road users”. The police have a total of 62 protesters arrestedbecause they refused to go to the designated demonstration location on the Malieveld.

The activists, who protest against subsidies to fossil energy producers, blocked the highway around noon, after which both directions were closed. The road in the direction of Utrecht remained closed for about an hour and a half, after which the police summoned the demonstrators to move their protest to the Malieveld. Those who refused were arrested.

In July, Extinction Rebellion also blocked the A12 near The Hague. That also led to dozens of arrests. The climate activists choose the section of the A12 near The Hague, the so-called Utrechtsebaan, because it is located between the temporary House of Representatives building and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.