Climate activists stuck themselves in a road, blocking the Swiss Gothard Road on Friday. The police had to temporarily close the tunnel. The tunnel leads to the southern canton of Ticino, and to Italy. By 1030 am (0830 GMT), police said they had removed the activists and charged them.

The road closure led to a 15-kilometer traffic jam in the area this morning, even before the activists’ demonstration, bringing the wait on the road to two and a half hours. By noon, the queue of piled-up cars had increased to a distance of 17 km, extending the waiting time to three hours, according to the TCS Foundation, which deals with the interests of motorists.

The speed of passenger trains through the Gowtar Base Tunnel is about 200 kilometers per hour and usually takes about 20 minutes.

According to the police, a quarrel broke out between the angry drivers and the six activists, who stuck themselves in the road.