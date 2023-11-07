This Monday, November 11, two activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil hammered the protective glass of ‘La Venus del Espejo’, by the painter Diego Velázquez, to put pressure on Rishi Sunak’s Government. An attempt to attract media attention to stop new oil and gas extraction projects in the United Kingdom that has ended in the arrest of dozens of environmentalists.

The activists entered the art museum and grabbed two emergency hammers to break the painting’s protective glass.

“The painting was removed so that it can be examined by conservators,” the National Gallery museum said on social media.

💥 SUFFRAGETTE PAINTING SMASHED 💀 Our government has revealed plans for MORE oil licenses, knowing it will kill millions. In response, two supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed the Rokeby Venus—slashed by Mary Richardson in 1914. ⏱ Deeds, not words: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/Hk0el26QIt — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2023



According to Just Stop Oil, it was an action for the British Government to “immediately” stop new oil and gas extraction projects in the United Kingdom. All after Rishi Sunak’s Executive decided to give the green light to new explorations in the North Sea.

“It’s time for actions, not words. It’s time to just stop oil. Politics is failing us. It failed women suffragettes in 1914 and it’s failing us now. The new oil and gas will kill millions of people. If “We love art, if we love life, if we love our families, we must simply stop the oil,” said the environmental organization.

However, the demand has had consequences: according to the London Metropolitan Police, the two activists have been arrested for material damage after the museum called the authorities.

A Just Stop Oil climate activist is detained by Metropolitan Police officers after participating in a slow march to disrupt traffic, in Whitehall, London, on November 6, 2023. © Daniel Leal / AFP

Nearly 40 members of the group were also arrested in the vicinity of the museum for “traffic disturbance”, in a “disproportionate” action, according to Just Stop Oil.

This action is not something new. In recent years, activists for the care of the planet have attacked several artistic pieces in different cities in Europe.

The first action of this type was against the painting ‘Van Gogh’s Sunflowers’, carried out by Just Stop Oil also at the National Gallery in London, when two young people threw a jar of tomato paste at the work.

“We didn’t damage the paint. I was in court and was told that there had been minimal damage to the frame, which is repairable and replaceable, and that the painting was behind glass. We would never have done it if there wasn’t glass. The stain came out with a little kitchen paper,” said Phoebe Plummer, one of the two young women who took part in the action. according to the media ‘Infobae’.

For environmentalists and defenders of the planet, these actions carry more weight and put more pressure on governments than the presentation of reports with scientific evidence. However, they are controversial actions that have received criticism from a broad sector of society.

With EFE, Reuters and local media