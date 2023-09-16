Climate activists arrested after New York museum blocked

Climate activists tried to protest at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and blocked the entrances. 16 people write about the arrest Hyperallergic.

It is clarified that activists opposed MoMA’s connection with the private investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), which has invested in fossil fuel projects. KKR co-founder Henry Kravis is the husband of the museum’s board chairman, Marie-Josée Kravis, the newspaper reports.

Protesters chanted: “KKR, shame on you, we deserve a future too.” It is noted that this is the second action at MoMA to combat climate change in recent months: in early June, a group of activists disrupted the museum’s annual charity evening, demanding Kravis’s resignation.

Earlier in France, members of the Youth for Climate organization poured “blood” on the Paris City Hall building in protest against the upcoming Olympic Games. Several people poured fake blood on the Olympic rings hanging on the building’s façade.