Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

After weeks of criticism of Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing, activists are calling for his resignation. Will the FDP politician become a problem for Chancellor Olaf Scholz?

Berlin – The feud between Volker Wissing (FDP) and the climate movement continues to escalate. Now the climate activist Luisa Neubauer has called for the resignation of the Federal Minister of Transport. Wissing would “refuse to work”, his “failure” must have consequences, said the co-organizer of the climate protection movement Fridays for Future. “We expect a word of power from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and demand the resignation of Volker Wissing.”

The demand is also supported by the “Last Generation”. Wissing “does not live up to its responsibility as a member of the federal government to protect our livelihoods,” said spokesman Jakob Beyer Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA. However, one does not want to blame the inadequate policy on the transport minister alone: ​​“We see that it is not Volker Wissing alone, but the federal government as a whole that is not pursuing sufficient climate protection. It doesn’t implement even the simplest security measures at its disposal.”

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) during a cabinet meeting in the Federal Chancellery. (Archive photo) © Thomas Trutschel/Imago

Criticism of Wissing could become a problem for “Climate Chancellor” Scholz

In the Bundestag, however, the scientific service also attested to the FDP politician’s bad work: Wissing violated the climate protection law. The Nature Conservation Union and the WWF have also expressed criticism in recent weeks. The transport minister himself did the discussions at the recent Rhineland-Palatinate party conference simply as “climate blah blah”. and once again loudly pinned all hopes on “synthetic fuels”.

But with the resignation demands from the environmental protection and climate movement, the Causa Wissing could gradually develop into an ever greater problem for the Chancellor. Eventually advertised Olaf Scholz (SPD) last November at the world climate summit for a global “climate club”. During the election campaign, it was his party that declared Scholz “Climate Chancellor”. At the request of IPPEN.MEDIA neither the FDP nor the Federal Ministry of Transport.

Protests against insufficient climate protection measures: IPCC is pessimistic

Both Fridays for Future and the “Last Generation” want to use protests to remind people to comply with the laws specially passed by the federal government – such as the Climate Protection Act. At the Paris Agreement, Germany and many other countries agreed to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees if possible.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) declared on Monday (March 20) in its sixth status reportthat this goal is already practically impossible to achieve. (nak)