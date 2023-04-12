The shareholders’ meeting of Ahold Delhaize was noisy because of dozens of climate activists, who had bought shares to make themselves heard. Among them also top lawyer Bénédicte Ficq. “Everything is about buying, buying, and buying again.”

Does she think Ahold Delhaize is afraid of her? Criminal lawyer Bénédicte Ficq laughs amusedly, as she sits in an old weathered bus that Milieudefensie has placed in the parking lot, right next to the building where the shareholders’ meeting of Ahold Delhaize will soon be held. “It would be right.”

With Ficq, who also conducted criminal cases against the tobacco industry and Tata Steel and is a lawyer for Badr Hari, the climate movement has a new star. She previously announced that she is a member of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion, and she also allowed herself to be arrested at a blockade of the A12 in The Hague. And now she’s here, at Ahold Delhaize’s shareholders’ meeting, to force the supermarket company to do more against climate change.

She allows herself to be interviewed by all the press, who are present in large numbers, because she wants to use her fame. In all the microphones she talks about ecocide, which means something like “destroying nature on a large scale.” Ficq alludes to the fact that it should be punishable: “This planet is being pulled down by a few parties that only think about the short term.”

If the right people come knocking on her door, she will not hesitate to also start a case against Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Albert Heijn. Because a supermarket irritates her to a great extent. “The abundance in the dairy and meat shelves. The offer makes you dizzy. Everything is focused on buying, buying, and buying again.”

Belgian trade union

Belgian trade union

This sets the tone for what promises to be a noisy shareholders' meeting. In addition to the young people from Milieudefensie, the FNV (fighting for a better salary) and dozens of members of the Belgian trade union are also present, who are fighting for a far-reaching plan whereby 128 Belgian Delhaize stores will be sold to independent operators.

With loud cheers and slogans against CEO Frans Muller, the Belgians made it clear that they are strongly opposed to the sale of Belgian shops, which will worsen the working conditions for staff and increase the risk of job loss, the unions ACV Puls and BBTK fear.

Three quarters of an hour before the meeting starts, a loud bang goes off, after which a Belgian demonstrator briefly struggles with a police officer. It remains relatively quiet after that, although every shareholder is met with a lot of hostility.

Bag filler

Demonstrators shouted, among other things, ‘Franske Muller pocket filler’ and ‘we will not leave’. Members of the socialist trade union BBTK believe that an estimated 9,200 employees of 128 stores are being ‘virtually dumped’ by switching to independent store operators.

,,We let Ahold Delhaize look in the mirror. They increase the dividend by more than 10 percent, but that higher profit comes at the expense of the staff. Ahold Delhaize shows its cowardly side,” said a BBTK member. Edwin Muller of ACV Puls added that it is a bitter feeling that the social security of many shop assistants is deteriorating while more profit is distributed among shareholders.

Ahold Delhaize is in the spotlight. The company is criticized for its record turnover (87 billion euros) and profit (2.5 billion euros), the high prices for consumers, the remuneration for CEO Frans Muller (6.5 million euros), and certainly also because of the efforts of the company to combat climate change.

On the right track

Ahold Delhaize itself believes that it is on the right track. Six months ago, the company tightened its own climate targets; a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the total chain in 2030 by 37 percent compared to 2020. With this, Ahold Delhaize says that the Paris climate goal, a maximum global warming of 1.5 degrees, will be achieved. Albert Heijn even has a target of 45 percent, which is ambitious compared to other supermarkets.

It doesn’t go far enough for Milieudefensie. They demand a reduction of 45 percent for the entire company, especially since Ahold Delhaize derives the majority of its turnover from the US. The company is the sixth largest supermarket company in the world.

That 45 percent was also included in the Shell judgment with which Milieudefensie forced the oil company to do more against climate change through the courts. Milieudefensie now demands the same effort from Ahold Delhaize.



Quote

If the answer is not 45 percent, then again that is not a good signal. And a reason to report it. They may just become our new target Winnie Oussoren, Chairman Youth Environment Active (JMA)

JMA bought shares

Winnie Oussoren, chairman of Youth Environment Active (JMA), the youth wing of Milieudefensie, is angry. Not only because, according to her, Ahold Delhaize juggles with numbers, but also because it wants to make a good impression with Albert Heijn, while the rest of the company, according to her, is much more polluting.

To ask questions to CEO Frans Muller, JMA devised a ruse this afternoon by buying shares with a hundred members, in order to be able to speak during the shareholders’ meeting. Everything said is legally binding. So we ask CEO Frans Muller to answer yes or no to the question whether Ahold Delhaize is committed to the Paris climate agreements. And if the answer is not 45 percent, then there is a reason to file a report. They could just become our new target.”

It is a threat that has become more valuable in the past two years, since Milieudefensie won over Shell over the reduction of CO2 emissions. Reduce your emissions, otherwise a lawsuit is imminent, that is the message.



Quote

Their financial position is already more than good, it is completely through the roof. It’s not just about more, more and more Bénédicte Ficq, Lawyer

Visible irritation

During the shareholders’ meeting, which is introduced with purely vegetarian snacks, CEO Frans Muller talks about everything his company does: more plant-based, less meat, donations to food banks and the fight against food waste. He often touches on the sustainability plans. The climate activists and Muller do not agree, sometimes with visible irritation as a result.

After an hour Ficq is at the microphone. “I worry a lot about my offspring,” she says. “My two children are wondering if they should still want to have children.”

Like Ficq, Muller has children around that age. In previous interviews, Muller (who does not eat meat himself) said that he would like to convince and inform people why less meat consumption is important and how this can contribute to a better climate. “We can only take that role if we have a good economic basis.”

That’s where Ficq and Muller are furthest apart. “Their financial position is already more than good, it is completely through the roof. It’s not just about more, more and more”, says Ficq.