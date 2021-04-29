Climate Activist victory in Germany: Constitutional Court says climate protection law is not strict enough

The German Climate Protection Act now violates the Constitution because of its laxity, as it threatens to force restrictions on freedoms in the next decade, the court says.

German the Constitutional Court decision according to the German Climate Protection Act is partly unconstitutional. The verdict came from the Karlsruhe Constitutional Court on Thursday morning.

Environmental organizations have taken the law to the Constitutional Court because they say the German state is not protecting its citizens enough from the harm caused by climate change. The complaint also had a global climate law perspective.

The court dismissed some of the appeals, but on the freedom section, the activists won.

According to the court, the appeal is justified in so far as the Climate Protection Act passed in 2019 lacks sufficient measures to reduce emissions from 2030 onwards. The law obliges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

According to the court, due to the lack of law, it will be too burdensome for Germany to meet its climate obligations in the next decade.

Paris Achieving climate goals would require stepping up climate protection measures beyond 2030. According to the court, an unreasonable amount of emission reduction measures have been postponed.

The Court considers that action to reduce emissions in the next decade will affect civil liberties, and at the current rate of reduction after 2030, it would fight against fundamental rights. According to the court, emission limits affect virtually all freedoms of citizens.

“The legislature should have taken precautions to move towards climate neutrality while protecting freedoms,” the court outlines.

The decision is reminiscent of the decision of the Dutch Supreme Court in 2019 that the pace of emission reductions needs to be accelerated.

Fridays for Future active Luisa Neubauer justified the matter Süddeutsche Zeitung in an interview before making a decision.

“We have the right to live on an intact planet and stay healthy. For far too long, generations have failed to defend this right, ”Neubauer said.

According to the Paris Climate Agreement, the average global temperature should rise by well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial times. Germany aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

German Minister of Economic Affairs for the Christian Democrats Peter Altmaier commented on the decision on Twitter in a positive tone. According to Altmaier, the decision is significant from the point of view of climate protection and the rights of the younger generation. In addition, according to Altmaier, it increases the certainty of economic planning.

German The legal system differs from Finland in that the constitutionality of existing legislation can be assessed in the Constitutional Court.

There is no Constitutional Court in Finland, but the constitutionality of legislation is assessed by the Parliament’s Constitutional Committee.

