DOn Monday, the Frankfurt district court sentenced a 29-year-old climate activist to a fine of 90 daily rates of 15 euros each for trespassing and resisting law enforcement officers. The verdict is not yet legally binding. In January 2023, the defendant and other activists occupied trees in the Fechenheim Forest and did not comply with repeated requests from the police to leave the area.

When a SEK officer wanted to get her down from one of the eight-meter-high trees, she tried to prevent this. She had lodged an objection against a previous penalty order from the district court for 90 daily rates of 60 euros each.

The judge also imposed a fine of 150 euros for contempt of court because the defendant disrupted the verdict by laughing loudly and hitting the table. The woman had been warned about her behavior both on that day and on the previous two days of the trial. Their supporters in the audience seats also disrupted the proceedings several times throughout the process.

“Shocking to watch”

The reason for the defendant's reaction was a sentence the judge made about a SEK officer who had testified as a witness in court on the last day of the trial, in which she described him as “well trained”. The defendant stated several times on Monday that she had a different opinion. In her last word, too, she mainly spoke about the fact that the officer's climbing behavior was “shocking to watch and incomprehensible.”

According to her, when abseiling together, he used climbing equipment designed only for one person and made several other mistakes. The woman did not respond to the allegations until the very end in court.

The process had already begun in mid-January and had to be postponed on the first day because it was unclear whether a criminal complaint from the federal Autobahn GmbH had been served in due form and on time. On the second day of the trial, the court was already convinced that at least one of the three applications submitted was received on time.







Defense wanted acquittal

However, since the wording referred to a so-called security area and not to the clearing area in which the defendant was located, the defense filed an application to discontinue the proceedings on Monday. However, since it was the applicant's “real will” and not the wording that mattered, the judge rejected the application. It is “completely clear” that the application also relates to the clearing area.

In his plea, the defense attorney called for an acquittal. According to him, his client did not want to defend himself. On the contrary, for example, she crossed her arms so that the officer could rappel down more safely.

To prove this, he made several requests during the trial to watch videos about safe climbing in court. The judge rejected all of these. The defense attorney also justified the defendant’s behavior during the trial and spoke of a “completely appropriate reaction.”

With the verdict, the court fell short of the prosecutor's demands. In their plea, they considered a fine of 110 daily rates of 60 euros to be appropriate. What speaks for the defendant is that she has no previous conviction and acted for altruistic reasons. According to the public prosecutor's office, her disrespectful behavior must be judged against her in court. The judge agreed with these points in her reasons for the judgment.