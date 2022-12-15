Home page World

Of: Isabelle Jentzsch

Activists of the “Last Generation” are glued to the streets across Germany. One has now used too strong glue and had to be flexed free. He’s getting mockery online for that.

Mainz – All over Germany, climate activists have recently been sticking to streets, blocking airports or sticking to famous paintings. The means they trust is superglue, which reliably unites the activists with the protest location of their choice, at least for a while. To loosen the glue again, the police usually use a mixture of acetone and cooking oil. But if all else fails, the protesters sometimes have to be freed mechanically.

The police in Mainz had to find such a solution on Friday, December 9th. to grab. There four activists of the “Last Generation” had glued themselves to a street. Two more remained adhesive-free to be able to form a rescue lane in an emergency. One of the adhesive activists used a mixture of superglue and sand to stick himself to the street.

Climate movement: glued activist reaps ridicule on the net

Unlike his climate colleagues, the mixture could not be solved with simple olive oil. Instead, construction workers first had to flex open the road around the glued hand and then cut open with a hammer drill. The rescue operation lasted an hour and a half, after which the activist was able to leave the street with a piece of asphalt in his hand.

The “last generation” shared the action on Twitter and the network was amused by the asphalt hand. “Patschehandchen free again?” asks a user under the post. “Does he have his own piece of road now? Cooool!” and “Have fun wiping your bum. That could scratch,” commented other users. Another user describes the climate activist as “Teerminator.” But not everyone reacts to the action with humor. Many find insulting words for the activist, but others also praise him.

Climate activists in Mainz: Police initiate criminal proceedings

Since the protest and the subsequent liberation cation prevented other road users from driving on, the police instituted criminal proceedings against the activists for coercion. In addition, property damage and violations of the Assembly Act are being investigated. In addition, it should be checked whether the costs for the operation and damage can be charged to the participants in the meeting, the Mainz police said.

The “Teerminator” with the asphalt hand probably suffered no further damage. A spokeswoman for “Last Generation” shared this SWR when asked that the activist was already back at an action in Berlin on Monday morning. That’s no longer possible in Munich. The city has banned the adhesive demonstrations there until January 8th, 2023. (ij)