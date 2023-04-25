The police have arrested a climate activist at the shareholders’ meeting of ING. The activist blew a whistle and shouted that he would sit on the floor until ING stopped investing in fossil fuels. Then officers came in. The man was arrested and taken away by the police. The shareholders’ meeting was not only well attended outside, but also inside by climate activists from Extinction Rebellion and Milieudefensie, because of the bank’s financing in fossil companies. The activists say that ING contributes to “financing the climate crisis” with its fossil investments. The bank listened to the criticism of climate and environmental organizations, but also says that the energy transition needs time, said ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk at the meeting in the Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam. (ANP/NRC)

