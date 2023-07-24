Climate activism | Greta Thunberg was fined for necking

Greta Thunberg was accused of neck-snapping at a demonstration against the use of fossil fuels in Malmö in June.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been sentenced to fines for snitching, according to the news agency Reuters, the Swedish TT news agency says.

Thunberg was accused of sniping at a protest against the use of fossil fuels in Malmö in June.

Thunberg admitted that she had been part of the demonstration and that she had choked, but said that she was innocent because she acted under pressure.

“My actions are justified. I believe we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk in the short and long term,” said Thunberg in court in Malmö, Sweden, on Monday.

The police according to Thunberg participated in a demonstration that disrupted traffic and refused to obey the police’s orders to leave the scene.

The maximum penalty for stalking is half a year in prison, but fines are usually imposed for this type of charge, the prosecutor Charlotte Ottonen told news agency AFP before the trial.

The demonstration, organized by the environmental activist group “Ta svarttä framðin”, tried to block traffic to the port of Malmö.

“We decide that we are not going to be bystanders. Instead, we physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are taking back the future,” Thunberg said in an Instagram message at the time.

According to the preliminary minutes seen by AFP, Thunberg answered the police’s questions about the protests only without commenting.

Ta According to the future, the organization plans to continue opposing fossil fuels.

“If the court decides to criminalize our actions, it can do so, but we know that we have a right to live, and the fossil fuel industry stands in the way of that,” the group’s representative Irma Kjellström told AFP.

Six members of the group will attend the trial in Malmö, he said.

Thunberg rose to global public attention after starting her school strikes against climate change at the age of 15.