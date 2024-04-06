Climate activism | Greta Thunberg was arrested for the second time at the same demonstration in Holland

In the demonstration organized in The Hague, subsidies for fossil fuels were opposed.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Saturday at a protest in The Hague, Holland, where a group of climate activists tried to block a highway. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The demonstration against fossil fuel subsidies was organized by the Extinction Rebellion group, which also operates in Finland under the name Elokapina.

Saturday a large climate protest started in the center of The Hague, from where a group of protesters marched towards the highway with the intention of blocking it from traffic. At the same location, there have been protests by climate activists that have stopped traffic before, which the police have dispersed with water cannons and arrests.

This time, the police met the marchers already in the field next to the highway, where they arrested several protesters, including Thunberg.

Demonstrators march in The Hague against fossil fuel subsidies.

The police prevented the protesters from entering the highway.

However, some of the protesters were able to sneak onto another road and stop the traffic there. When the police let Thunberg go free for a while, she also joined the group of protesters on the other road, where the police arrested her again.

According to AFP, this time Thunberg was taken away from the scene in a police car.

Greta Thunberg and a group of other protesters were detained in a bus after the police removed them from the demonstration on Saturday.

Greta Thunberg was arrested at the same demonstration for the second time on Saturday.

Thunberg has been arrested at demonstrations before, and has been convicted in Sweden to fines for necking on several occasions.

“It's important to demonstrate because we're living in the middle of a planet-wide emergency,” Thunberg told reporters on Saturday before her arrest, saying she was not worried about possible arrest.