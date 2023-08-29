Home page politics

Can a climate activist support nuclear energy? Schoolgirl Ia Aanstoot agrees and takes on Greenpeace in court.

Brussels – In the campaign launched on Tuesday (29 August). Dear Greenpeace, of the environmental NGO network Replanet, the 18-year-old student Ia Aanstoot from Greenpeace is calling for an about-face on one of his core issues: resistance to nuclear power. For decades, the NGO has warned about the dangers of nuclear energy. “I call on Greenpeace before the European Court of Justice to give up their resistance to climate-friendly nuclear energy in Europe!” Various photos of the Swede with a determined facial expression and at least one megaphone in her hand can be found on the Replanet website – the climate activist is serious about her claim.

Campaign “Dear Greenpeace” agrees with EU decision to classify nuclear energy as sustainable

In her campaign text, Ia Aanstoot, along with her young colleagues from Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, France and Finland, refers to the vote of the European Parliament in 2022. As a reminder, Brussels declared that it would declare nuclear energy sustainable and voted in favor of it to be included in the “Green Taxomy” list, i.e. to be classified as a clean energy source alongside wind, sun and water. “It was a huge achievement for science and really good news for me and my generation,” comments Ia Aanstoot.

As is well known, Greenpeace sees things differently. The environmental organization is in a legal dispute with the EU Commission precisely because nuclear energy has been included in the EU taxonomy list. This list also decides who will receive investment from the EU for environmentally friendly energy sources.

Greenpeace’s warnings are well known: nuclear energy is prone to catastrophes and requires permanent storage for its radioactive waste, which is difficult to find.

Greenpeace at the joint nuclear phase-out festival with BUND Naturschutz and the Greens on Munich’s Odeonsplatz on April 15, 2023. Greenpeace has been fighting against nuclear power for decades. An 18-year-old Swede is now asking the environmental organization to give up her opposition to nuclear energy. © IMAGO/Wolfgang Maria Weber

Greenpeace “stand up”: Replanet campaign wants to go to court with the EU Commission

Ia Aanstoot, on the other hand, argues like this: “Unlike many decision-makers from Greenpeace, it is my generation that will live with the consequences of climate change.” Many young people would be open to nuclear power, said the 18-year-old. Fossil fuels are the ‘real enemy’ and Greenpeace needs to ‘stand up’, even though Ia Aanstoot ‘admires’ the organization itself.

Nevertheless, she would rather support the EU Commission in the legal dispute against Greenpeace: “That’s why I teamed up with the grassroots organization RePlanet and, with the help of the Amsterdam law firm Houthoff, applied to the EU Court of Justice for Greenpeace’s anti-nuclear process as an ‘interested party ‘ to join, in defense of nuclear energy.” On the campaign page, the student is therefore asking for donations for her lawsuit.

Replanet also released one open letter to Greepeace. “Dear Greenpeace, we are the young people asking you to stop opposing zero-carbon nuclear energy,” the letter begins. “We want to join the lawsuit on the part of the Commission to defend nuclear power.” Although the members of the “Dear Greenpeace” campaign would support the environmental organization to a large extent, they were just fed up with their “outdated campaigns against nuclear power”. . Nuclear energy is “a clean energy source that the world urgently needs”. (Emanuel Zylla)