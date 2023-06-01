Climate action | The shareholders of the big oil companies knocked out the climate goals

The shareholders of Exxon Mobil and Chevron voted clearly against emission reductions.

of the United States the largest oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron rejected all proposals for actions against climate change at their annual meetings, reports news agency Reuters.

Only 11 percent of Exxon’s shareholders supported the proposal, which required the company to set emissions targets in line with the Paris climate agreement. The same proposal received less than ten percent support at Chevron’s meeting.

Other presentations at Exxon’s meeting dealt with, among other things, increasing the company’s measurements of methane gases and creating a contingency plan in case of an oil spill in Guyana, South America.

Only one of the proposals received more than 20 percent support among Exxon’s shareholders.

Voting result highlights the lower willingness of US oil companies to take climate action than European companies.

Exxon Mobile is the only one of the five major Western oil companies that there is no clear emission reduction target for the year 2030. Chevron also does not have a similar goal.

Large European oil companies, such as Shell and BP, have a similar plan.

Both of the US oil companies have said they plan to increase oil and gas production.