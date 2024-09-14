Climate action | The city of The Hague bans fossil ads – car and airplane ads disappear from the street scene

Climate action|The ban on advertising fossil fuels will enter into force in The Hague at the beginning of next year. The UN Secretary General has hoped for a similar ban everywhere.

Holland’s the third largest city, The Hague, bans fossil ads.

The city streets will soon not be allowed to advertise fossil fuels that are harmful to the climate or, for example, gas cars that run on them, holiday flights or cruises.

A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

The ban will take effect at the beginning of next year, says the Dutch public broadcasting company Nos. It applies to outdoor spaces, such as various advertising signs and, for example, advertisements at bus stops.

However, for example, the logos of the offices are not cleaned, and the fossil industry is still allowed to show political ads. The decision is legally binding.

At issue is reportedly the first time a city has banned fossil fuel advertising by law. Attempts have been made to curb fossil advertising elsewhere with milder means.

Climate reasons are behind the ban.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres in June called on all states to ban fossil fuel advertising. According to him, the situation can be compared to the advertising of tobacco, which is also restricted for health reasons.