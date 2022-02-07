Climate action Explanation: Amazon, Ikea and many other big companies are failing in their zero-emissions targets

According to the study, companies will only be able to reduce their CO2 emissions by 40 percent instead of the 100 percent previously promised.

Part of the world’s largest companies fail in their promises of zero emissions, a German company, NewClimate Institute’s report estimates.

Such companies include Amazon, Ikea, Nestlé and Unilever. The study examined the emission promises of 25 large companies.

Clearance by NewClimate Instituten Thomas Day notes in the press release that companies’ ambitious goals are too often devoid of real substance.

According to him, even companies that are making good progress on their emissions targets are exaggerating their targets.

Day says a British newspaper The Guardianthat the targets set by companies for the near future are of particular concern. According to the study, the selected companies would reduce their emissions by an average of 23% by 2030.

The emissions target would thus fall short of the target of almost halving emissions, which scientists say would be needed to limit global warming.