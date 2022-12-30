According to the data of the Legambiente’s Climate City observatory, in our country in 2022, the extreme weather events increased by 55%, reaching 310 and causing 29 deaths. In 2022 in Italy they occurred well 104 cases of floods and floods caused by precipitation and heavy rain, 81 cases of damage from tornadoes and gusts of wind, 29 from hailstorms 28 from prolonged drought, 18 from storm surges , 14 events involving infrastructures, 13 river floods, 11 cases of landslides caused by heavy rains, 8 cases of extreme temperatures in the city and 4 events with impacts on the historical heritage. Also up from those recorded last year damage caused by drought , which rose from 6 in 2021 to 28 in 2022 (+367%). Again, those caused by hail they went from 14 in 2021 to 29 in 2022 (+107%).

particularly affected the north

—

And the North of the Peninsula to have been themost affected area of this 2022, followed by the South and the Centre. At the regional level, Lombardy is the region with the most cases, a total of 37, followed immediately by Lazio and Sicily, which record 33 and 31 cases respectively. The damages recorded in Tuscany (25), Campania (23), Emilia-Romagna (22), Piedmont (20), Veneto (19), Puglia (18) are also significant. Among the most affected provinces, we find in the lead that of Rome, with 23 events, followed by Salerno with 11, Trapani with 9 and by Trento, Venice, Genoa and Messina which all record 8 cases. Between the cities, Rome (13) and Palermo (4). According to Legambiente, the balance sheet figures of the CittàClima Observatory highlight, once again, the urgency for our country to take a decisive step forward in the fight against climate change through concrete actions. In fact, only a few days ago too Cnr-Isac institute had communicated another record gained since 2022: that of hottest year ever (since 1800), given that it concerns both maximum temperatures and average temperatures. For minimum temperatures, however, the record year was 2018.