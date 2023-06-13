Remember when Microsoft threw us a Halo one year and the next one Gears? Good ‘ol times! No? We could say that “84 years have passed” that’s how it feels and, we are not alone in waiting for news about the sixth installment of what we previously knew as Gears of War. The creator of the series himself, Cliff Bleszinski took his opinion to social networks after the conclusion of the Xbox Showcase 2023.

The veteran who created Gears of War for Xbox 360 and which debuted in November 2006 with an impressive marketing campaign, is upset because Microsoft offered no news, not even a trailer or a teaser for Gears 6.

NO GEARS 6 ANNOUNCE WTF — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 11, 2023

No Gears 6 announcement? What the ch1n3*#two!?

Let’s remember that gear 5 It was released in 2019, we had an expansion for this title and since then we have even seen a mobile game in collaboration with Funko but nothing from the main saga. I guess after Phil Spencer declared that first-party games don’t matter, we’ll have to forget about the once flagship IP for the brand. Xbox and surprise us the day it comes out, if that day ever comes.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: They say that “the eye of the master does not make the cow fat” and things like that, right? forget about Gears there is a lot to play out there! Let it come out when it has to come out and then Microsoft doesn’t complain that we lost interest, jum!