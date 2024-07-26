Home page World

The quake caused a landslide on the cliff. © Facebook/Rosa Esposito.

A new earthquake has shaken the Phlegraean Fields near Naples. It caused a cliff to collapse in front of bathers. A foreshock was felt on Ischia.

Pozzuoli/Naples/Ischia – On the Gulf of Naples, holidaymakers and locals are currently basking in tropical temperatures on the beaches here in southern Italy. But this idyll is being marred by a new earthquake at the super volcano of the Phlegraean Fields, this time hitting many holidaymakers in unexpected places.

On Friday (26 July) at 13:46, an accident occurred in the sea off the small port town of Pozzuoli, which borders Naples to the west. earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at a depth of around four kilometers. The quake was clearly felt in many neighboring communities. There are currently no reports of injuries to people.

People are surprised by tremors while walking along Naples’ waterfront

Even on the Caracciolo promenade in Naples, according to fanpage.it People felt the tremor clearly, as did those on the small idyllic island of Procida, which lies off the coast near the epicenter. By late afternoon, a total of six quakes had occurred. One with a magnitude of 1.4 was also in the sea, and at 4:15 p.m. one with a magnitude of 2.1 near the famous Solfatara crater on land. Train traffic from Naples to Pozzuoli was suspended so that any damage could be checked.

Bathers on the beach in Pozzuoli’s neighboring municipality of Bacoli were in for a big shock. A section of the cliffs near the town of Casevecchie collapsed. The landslide was filmed by swimmers and residents on their smartphones, and the videos landed on social media and immediately went viral. You can even see a mini-tsunami. There are no reports of injuries, but a section of the beach was cleared after the landslide. A section of the cliffs had already collapsed on July 11 following an earthquake.

For the people in and around Pozzuoli, the quakes have become sad routine, even though people once again ran out into the streets in fear of larger tremors. What is new this time, however, is that during the swarm of quakes, the earth also shook on the island of Ischia, which is popular with tourists and where the peak of the summer season has just begun.

Cliff breaks off in front of bathers during the earthquake and causes mini-tsunami

At 12:41 p.m., an earthquake measuring 1.3 was registered near the seaside resort of Casamicciola. The island was previously considered safe, but it is also part of the volcanic system of the Phlegraean Fields. The last volcanic eruption there occurred in 1302. In 1883, an earthquake on the island killed 2,333 people, including 625 tourists. Nevertheless, the island continued to be built up with hotels. There is no evacuation plan. In 2017, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the magnitude of the island claimed two lives. The construction method on Ischia has been criticized, and in 2022 at least ten people were killed in a landslide caused by rainfall when buildings collapsed.

The 2017 earthquake on Ischia claimed two lives. © Pasquale Gargano / IPA

At Facebook Residents report their fears: “I screamed at the walls, it seemed as if they were coming towards me, a strong blow, it was very strong, let’s hope that nothing happened to the people and things,” writes one user. Another reports: “I was sitting on the sofa, the glass pane moved and seemed to fall on me. The sofa pushed itself against the wall.” A third user simply says: “Oh my God, how scary!”

At Pentecost, the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the Phlegraean Fields caused devastation. Last week, there were two more powerful earthquakes.