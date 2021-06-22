Cliff Bleszinski, also known as CliffyB, announced that he was working on one new IP together with Alex de Campi and Sandy Jarrell. CliffyB is best known as the creator of the Gears of War saga, currently in the hands of The Coalition. This new project, however, it is not a video game.

Although CliffyB’s official tweet doesn’t say so explicitly, we can see that the two contributors mentioned are a writer and a comics. Also, as you can see below, one user pointed this out and Bleszinski said it was pretty obvious to understand: after all, just read the Twitter biographies of the two people named by the creator of Gears of War.

For the moment, that’s all we know about the comic CliffyB is working on. Recall that the developer had created his own company in April 2014 (Boss Key Productions) and published two titles: Lawbreakers, an interesting but unsuccessful first-person shooter, and Radical Heights, a battle royale created in extremis, in an attempt to make stay afloat the company. In 2018, not too long after the release of Radical Heights, the development team was shut down.

It will be interesting to see if this comic will somehow take inspiration from the world of video games. Finally, we also point out that the prototype for PS3 of Gears of War 3 created by Epic Games is available for download.